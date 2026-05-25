Val Kilmer's Iconic 'Top Gun' Iceman Helmet Is Up For Grabs

MENAFN - USA Art News) Goldin Is Selling a Top Gun Helmet Linked to Val Kilmer's Iceman

A helmet associated with Val Kilmer's Iceman character from Top Gun is now on the block at Goldin, where bidding begins at $25,000 and continues through June 17. The lot, identified as an HGU-33 flight helmet, is part of the auction house's Spring Pop Culture Elite Auction and sits among a wider group of film and music memorabilia aimed at serious collectors.

Goldin says the helmet was made by Flight Suits LTD, the California-based outfitter now known as Gibson & Barnes, which supplied flight suits and helmets for the 1986 film. The company produced two helmet models for Top Gun, and the example offered here is one of them. Although this particular piece is missing the Flight Suits LTD label seen on comparable examples, Goldin points to several details that support the attribution, including the placement of the communication cable and the period-specific Flight Suits LTD logo on the oxygen mask's metal bayonet receivers.

The lot also includes a handwritten note from Top Gun director Tony Scott, who wrote,“A Top Gun gift in return for all your generosity” in blue ink. Goldin says a third-party authenticator is verifying the signature. The house did not identify the consignor.

The helmet is only one of several recognizable pop culture objects in the sale. A limited-edition Harry Potter card signed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint has drawn interest from 44 buyers and is currently bidding at $24,500. More than 40 Star Wars items are also included, among them a 2025 Anakin Skywalker Topps card signed by Hayden Christensen, which is at $1,100.

A Swarovski-embossed Michael Jackson glove from the Victory tour is another highlight, with bidding at $8,000. According to the listing, Jackson handed the glove to a stage technician after a show on November 17. The item follows a May sale of another Victory tour glove, which brought $87,500 at GWS Auctions.

For collectors, the sale underscores how film props, signed ephemera, and stage-worn objects continue to command attention when provenance is specific and the cultural memory is still vivid.