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Greenply Club 700 Plywood Emerges As The Preferred Choice For India's Luxury Homes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25th May 2026: As India's luxury housing market evolves, architects, interior designers, and discerning homeowners are increasingly prioritising materials that combine aesthetics with long-term structural performance, safety, and reliability. Strengthening its presence in the premium plywood segment, Greenply Industries Limited continues to witness growing adoption of Greenply Club 700 across luxury residential and high-end commercial projects - India's 1st Lifetime Warranty plywood crafted for those who never settle for less.
Designed for demanding residential and commercial applications, Club 700 combines advanced engineering, a premium Gurjan-Full Core Full Panel, and multi-layered protection technologies to deliver long-term structural stability and consistent performance across varying climatic conditions.
Speaking on the growing acceptance of Club 700, Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Limited said,“Luxury today is defined not just by design, but by the strength, safety, and reliability behind every space. Homeowners and architects are increasingly choosing materials that deliver long-term performance and confidence. With Club 700, our vision was to create a plywood solution that combines superior strength, durability, and lasting assurance for premium interiors. The growing preference for Club 700 reflects the industry's shift towards smarter, performance-led material choices.”
In load-bearing tests experienced by dealer channel partners at Greenply Industries Limited manufacturing facility, Club 700 panels were subjected to compressive loads of up to 3,000 kilograms without sagging or buckling, demonstrating exceptional structural strength and dimensional stability under extreme conditions.
Across metro cities and emerging luxury corridors, a growing number of architects and interior designers are making Club 700 a preferred specification in projects where material performance, consistency, and longevity are critical considerations. This growing adoption reflects a broader shift towards performance-led material specifications in premium spaces where engineering standards are becoming increasingly important.
When the structure is right, when the material is right, creative expression becomes limitless. Club 700 gives designers the confidence to create opulent spaces with the assurance that what they build will endure exactly as intended.
About Greenply Industries Limited:
Greenply Industries Limited is among India's leading interior infrastructure companies with a strong presence of 42 years in the wood panel industry. The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the country and offers a wide portfolio of products including Plywood, MDF, Block Boards, Flush Doors, Decorative Veneers, PVC and Flooring products for domestic as well as global markets. With a strong distribution network spanning 1,100+ cities, towns, and villages across 27 states and 6 union territories, supported by more than 2,300 dealers and authorized stockists, a retail network exceeding 6,000 outlets, and 50+ physical and virtual branches across India.
Designed for demanding residential and commercial applications, Club 700 combines advanced engineering, a premium Gurjan-Full Core Full Panel, and multi-layered protection technologies to deliver long-term structural stability and consistent performance across varying climatic conditions.
Speaking on the growing acceptance of Club 700, Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Limited said,“Luxury today is defined not just by design, but by the strength, safety, and reliability behind every space. Homeowners and architects are increasingly choosing materials that deliver long-term performance and confidence. With Club 700, our vision was to create a plywood solution that combines superior strength, durability, and lasting assurance for premium interiors. The growing preference for Club 700 reflects the industry's shift towards smarter, performance-led material choices.”
In load-bearing tests experienced by dealer channel partners at Greenply Industries Limited manufacturing facility, Club 700 panels were subjected to compressive loads of up to 3,000 kilograms without sagging or buckling, demonstrating exceptional structural strength and dimensional stability under extreme conditions.
Across metro cities and emerging luxury corridors, a growing number of architects and interior designers are making Club 700 a preferred specification in projects where material performance, consistency, and longevity are critical considerations. This growing adoption reflects a broader shift towards performance-led material specifications in premium spaces where engineering standards are becoming increasingly important.
When the structure is right, when the material is right, creative expression becomes limitless. Club 700 gives designers the confidence to create opulent spaces with the assurance that what they build will endure exactly as intended.
About Greenply Industries Limited:
Greenply Industries Limited is among India's leading interior infrastructure companies with a strong presence of 42 years in the wood panel industry. The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the country and offers a wide portfolio of products including Plywood, MDF, Block Boards, Flush Doors, Decorative Veneers, PVC and Flooring products for domestic as well as global markets. With a strong distribution network spanning 1,100+ cities, towns, and villages across 27 states and 6 union territories, supported by more than 2,300 dealers and authorized stockists, a retail network exceeding 6,000 outlets, and 50+ physical and virtual branches across India.
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