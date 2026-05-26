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Global Corporate Wellness Platform Antarmanh Consulting Hosts Human Sustainability Summit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25 May 2026: Global Corporate Wellness and Organisational Transformation Platform Antarmanh Consulting hosted the Human Sustainability Summit at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, HR leaders, trust and safety leaders, wellness leaders and mental health professionals to deliberate on the future of work, AI, ESG priorities and the growing need for human-centric workplace practices. Centred around the theme "Building workplaces that don't break humans", the summit explored how organisations can create sustainable work environments that balance technology, productivity and employee well-being.
The summit was led by Seema Rekha, Founder Director, Antarmanh Consulting, and featured keynote addresses by Dr Dnyaneshwar Mulay, Former High Commissioner of India to the Maldives and former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, alongside Sadhna Shanker, Member of National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dr G.P. Rao, Founder & Managing Partner, GPR HR Consulting LLP ( Good People Relations), and Ravi Shankar Sankaran, Chartered Accountant CFO, SMS Group. The event commenced with a traditional welcome ceremony and lamp lighting led by the dignitaries.
A key panel discussion, "Can AI scale without breaking humans?", featured conversations around ethical AI adoption, workplace transformation and the need for people-first innovation in rapidly evolving organisations. Another discussion focused on workforce well-being, inclusive leadership and sustainable organisational practices, with experts sharing perspectives on balancing performance with employee mental health and resilience.
The summit also featured recognition segments honouring leaders and organisations contributing towards workplace well-being, sustainability and people-centric innovation. Philips, as the Innovation Partner, highlighted conversations around heart health and preventive wellness as part of broader workplace sustainability discussions.
The event concluded with a networking dinner attended by delegates, speakers and industry stakeholders from across sectors.
About Antarmanh Consulting
Antarmanh is a 13-year-old India-based mental wellness organisation offering a curated ecosystem of solutions across psychological well-being and allied areas such as nutrition and financial wellness. Having recently completed 13 years of impact, Antarmanh has evolved into a one-stop platform that addresses diverse mental health needs across age groups through integrated, accessible, and holistic care.
It operates with a purpose that goes beyond conventional business metrics - driving psychologically safe workplaces and strengthening emotional resilience across organisations. With more than a decade of experience, the firm has specialized in delivering data-driven EAP and Trust & Safety (T&S) solutions that enhance workforce performance while addressing complex human challenges within organisations.
The summit was led by Seema Rekha, Founder Director, Antarmanh Consulting, and featured keynote addresses by Dr Dnyaneshwar Mulay, Former High Commissioner of India to the Maldives and former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, alongside Sadhna Shanker, Member of National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dr G.P. Rao, Founder & Managing Partner, GPR HR Consulting LLP ( Good People Relations), and Ravi Shankar Sankaran, Chartered Accountant CFO, SMS Group. The event commenced with a traditional welcome ceremony and lamp lighting led by the dignitaries.
A key panel discussion, "Can AI scale without breaking humans?", featured conversations around ethical AI adoption, workplace transformation and the need for people-first innovation in rapidly evolving organisations. Another discussion focused on workforce well-being, inclusive leadership and sustainable organisational practices, with experts sharing perspectives on balancing performance with employee mental health and resilience.
The summit also featured recognition segments honouring leaders and organisations contributing towards workplace well-being, sustainability and people-centric innovation. Philips, as the Innovation Partner, highlighted conversations around heart health and preventive wellness as part of broader workplace sustainability discussions.
The event concluded with a networking dinner attended by delegates, speakers and industry stakeholders from across sectors.
About Antarmanh Consulting
Antarmanh is a 13-year-old India-based mental wellness organisation offering a curated ecosystem of solutions across psychological well-being and allied areas such as nutrition and financial wellness. Having recently completed 13 years of impact, Antarmanh has evolved into a one-stop platform that addresses diverse mental health needs across age groups through integrated, accessible, and holistic care.
It operates with a purpose that goes beyond conventional business metrics - driving psychologically safe workplaces and strengthening emotional resilience across organisations. With more than a decade of experience, the firm has specialized in delivering data-driven EAP and Trust & Safety (T&S) solutions that enhance workforce performance while addressing complex human challenges within organisations.
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