PASHA Bank Acts As The Main Banking Partner Of The 31St Baku Energy Week

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) PASHA Bank is the main banking partner of the 31st Baku Energy Week, one of the region's largest industrial platforms.

The event is due on 1–3 June 2026 at the Baku Expo Center. Leading local and international companies operating in the oil, gas and energy sectors will come together at the exhibition.

Throughout the exhibition, PASHA Bank representatives will hold B2B meetings and discuss financial solutions tailored to individual business needs. Baku Energy Week brings together three major events under one platform: the 31st Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition“Caspian Oil and Gas”, the Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition“Caspian Power” and the“Baku Energy Forum”.

Strategic topics such as oil and gas exploration, green energy transition, export infrastructure and Azerbaijan's investment attractiveness will be discussed. International experts, industry leaders, and government representatives are expected to participate. The signing of strategic agreements and cooperation documents is also planned.

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