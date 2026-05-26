Azerbaijani Currency To World Currency Rates For May 26

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for May 26, Trend reports via the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for 1 euro was 1.9770 manat, for 1 Turkish lira was 0.0370 manat, and for 100 Russian rubles was 2.3795 manat.

--