Mild Weather Forecast Through Friday - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra)-- Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to remain mild across most regions of Jordan, while relatively hot conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

High-altitude clouds are forecast to appear, with moderate northwesterly winds that may become active at times.

The department warned of reduced horizontal visibility during the early morning hours due to fog over high mountainous areas, as well as occasional low visibility caused by dust in desert regions.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to remain moderate in most areas and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Medium- and high-level clouds are also expected, while moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds may become active at intervals, stirring dust in desert areas.

Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday and Friday, with mild weather across most parts of the Kingdom and relatively hot conditions continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Clouds at various altitudes are expected, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may become active at times, causing dust, particularly in desert regions.

Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 25 degrees Celsius, and a low of 13 degrees.

Highs in the port city of Aqaba will stand at 35 degrees during the day, sliding to 22 degrees at night.

//Petra// MF