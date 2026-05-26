Shinsegae Chief Asks For Forgiveness Over Controversial Starbucks Promotional Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, May 26 (IANS) Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin said on Tuesday he would like to "ask for forgiveness" over the controversial promotional event by Starbucks Korea that evoked painful memories of a brutal military crackdown against the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.

"I take very seriously the fact that many people have felt deep pain and anger due to Starbucks Korea's inappropriate marketing," the retail company chief said at a press conference held in southern Seoul, reports Yonhap news agency.

"I sincerely bow my head in apology and ask for your forgiveness," he said.

Chung said he will not make any excuses and vowed to take full responsibility for the incident, mentioning those who may have been hurt by the event, including the bereaved family members of the uprising victims and people of Gwangju.

"While individual views may differ, I believe we all share the same desire to build a better Republic of Korea and leave a better world for future generations," he added, mentioning South Korea by its official name.

In an effort to regain public trust, Chung said he will "fundamentally" inspect internal systems and risk management processes, as well as raise standards related to social responsibility.

"Members of Shinsegae group will make better efforts, learn with a humble attitude, listen more and take our responsibilities even more seriously," Chung said.

Chung bowed multiple times during the press conference, which lasted around five minutes.

The apology came amid mounting controversy despite Chung's earlier statement of apology after the coffee chain, operated by Shinsegae affiliate E-Mart, launched an online "Tank Day" promotion last Monday, the anniversary of the May 18 Gwangju uprising.

It also marks the first time that Chung has made a formal public apology, since being appointed to his current post in March 2024.

Shinsegae Group said its internal investigation was unable to find evidence that the controversial marketing event was intentionally planned.

"This was partly due to procedural and legal limitations of our internal probe, such as employees involved refusing to submit their smartphones," a group representative said.

Three among five people who planned the 'Tank Day' campaign refused to submit their smartphones, citing privacy issues, the official added.

Shinsegae Group plans to closely cooperate with a police investigation, the official said. It will also immediately dismiss and take legal actions against employees if they are found to have planned the event with malicious intent.

-IANS

na/