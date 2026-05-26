“Putin's Terror Knows No Bounds”: Germany Urges NATO To Send Ukraine €90B More

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The German Foreign Minister wrote this on X, according to Ukrinform.

“Death and destruction in Ukraine, including hospitals and TV studios, show: Putin's terror knows no bounds – we must show them to him,” Wadephul wrote.

Against this backdrop, the German official stressed that Berlin intends to fully implement Germany's proposal for further support to Ukraine, which he had previously personally presented at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.“GermN Proposal for further support of Ukraine, which I introduced in NATO, we want to implement – everyone is called upon to do so,” the minister emphasized.

According to Welt, on Friday Johann Wadephul called on NATO allies to support Ukraine with at least €90 billion in its fight against Russia. During NATO's foreign ministers meeting in the Swedish city of Helsingborg, he proposed to his colleagues that, in addition to the existing EU loan of this amount for Kyiv, "at least the same sum again bilaterally," According to Wadephul, this would send a“clear signal” both to Moscow and Kyiv.

Fivecountries reject Rutte's plan for 0.25% GDP military aid to Ukraine – media

As reported earlier, the European Union approved a decision to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in concessional loan support for 2026–2027.

Photo: AA