Smriti Irani Misses Sakshi Tanwar, Credits Her For Making 'The Hardest Things Look Effortless'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani, on Monday night, shared a heartfelt post reminiscing about television superstar and good friend Sakshi Tanwar and praising how she makes hard things easy.

Taking to her social media account, Smriti posted a beautiful selfie with Sakshi lauding her for being effortless.

In the picture shared by Smriti, both the actresses looked elegant in traditional sarees paired with classic bindis and minimal jewellery.

Smriti wore a red and green saree in a traditional Gujrati style, while Sakshi looked graceful in a black saree with red detailing.

Both the superstars were seen posing and smiling for the picture, which seemed to have been clicked on the sets of Smritis's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where Sakshi played a special appearance a few months ago.

Sharing the nostalgic picture, Smriti captioned the post,“There are days - and then there are people - you remember forever because they made the hardest things look effortless. One such day.. remembering that one person. #Sakshi #effortlessly #elegant #manicmonday.”

For the uninitiated, Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar are known as television's two most iconic matriarchs.

Through their respective characters, Tulsi Virani and Parvati Agarwal, the ladies went on to rule the Hindi GEC space for years.

The aura and popularity of their respective characters were immensely loved, so much so that both Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar were the first and only ones from Hindi TV to appear on the iconic talk show Koffee with Karan.

Smriti as Tulsi Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Sakshi as Parvati from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii are considered as the top on-screen bahus even after 26 years of their respective show's airing.

–IANS

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