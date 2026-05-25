Swiatek In Control As Olympic Champion Zheng's Return To Paris Ends In Defeat

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Four-time champion Iga Swiatek cantered into the French Open second round, dispatching Australian wildcard Emerson Jones 6-1 6-2 in quick time under a beaming sun.

The third-seeded Pole, who reigned supreme at Roland Garros in the early 2020s, has not won a title on clay since she lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2024.

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It did not show on court Philippe Chatrier, where she made light work of Jones after an early trade of breaks in the opening set.

Peppering the court with forehand winners, Swiatek had one minor concern in the form of a blister on her right hand that needed care after she stormed through the first set.

Yet another booming forehand by Swiatek sealed the match after exactly one hour.

"I'm just really happy to play on this court; the first matches are for getting used to conditions, I'm happy the way I played today, tactically," said the 24-year-old, who has lost only two matches at Roland Garros in six years.

Her pedigree, however, comes with added pressure.

"Nothing comes easy. I feel with more titles it feels harder because everyone expects you to play perfectly, so you have to stay grounded and not take anything for granted."

Swiatek will take on Czech Sara Bejlek for a place in the third round.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen's return to the venue of her most famous triumph ended with a 6-4 6-0 humbling by Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the French Open first round on Monday.

China's Zheng has largely struggled to replicate the form that carried her to the gold medal at the Paris Games two years ago with a chronic right elbow injury stalling her progress and forcing her to undergo surgery last summer.

The 23-year-old, who made the Roland Garros quarterfinals last year, took treatment for a foot problem midway through the second set before her first defeat in the opening round of the French Open.

World number 114 Chwalinska, who came through three rounds of qualifying and dished out two bagels along the way, showed no mercy and wrapped up the win to book a clash with either Tatjana Maria or 23rd seed Elise Mertens in the second round.

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