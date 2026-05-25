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Turkmenistan And UN-Habitat Explore Cooperation Roadmap Through 2030

Turkmenistan And UN-Habitat Explore Cooperation Roadmap Through 2030


2026-05-25 11:38:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 25. Turkmenistan and the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) discussed the preparation of a cooperation program for 2026-2030, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Bashimova and Director of the UN-Habitat Regional office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Erfan Ali, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the“White City Ashgabat” international exhibition and conference.

Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the draft Country Cooperation Program for 2026-2030, which is expected to define key areas of future interaction.

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Trend News Agency

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