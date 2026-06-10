CBJ Issues Jd150m In Treasury Bonds
According to CBJ data, the maturity date for this issue is set for June 11, 2041, while the settlement date will be on June 11, 2026.
Treasury bonds are long-term financing instruments with maturities ranging from two to 20 years, including both government treasury bonds and corporate bonds.
Treasury bills are short-term government debt instruments issued for periods ranging between three and 12 months, they are low-risk financial tools traded through buying and selling in financial markets.
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