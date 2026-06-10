Moph And HBKU To Survey Developmental Disability Services

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has set out to take a full measure of how it diagnoses and supports those living with developmental disabilities, launching the assessment phase of a sweeping national survey that will reach into some 70 healthcare facilities over the coming year.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), working alongside Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), unveiled the project at an event drawing representatives from the country's major hospitals, centres and institutions that diagnose and care for individuals with developmental disabilities.

The aim is plainly stated: to hold up a mirror to the system as it stands, capturing an accurate picture of current services, pinpointing where they excel and where they fall short, and ultimately making them better and easier to reach.

Running over a full year, the survey will canvass hospitals, health centres, clinics and specialised treatment centres across the country, casting its net wide enough to take in roughly 70 facilities in all.

Adviser to the Minister of Public Health and national lead for the autism action plan, Dr Salma Khalaf al-Kaabi, told the gathering the project sits squarely within Qatar's drive to develop and strengthen developmental disability services in step with international best practice.

She pressed for closer collaboration among all those involved and urged healthcare providers and partner institutions to take part, so that the data gathered reflects the true state of care on the ground.

The findings, al-Kaabi explained, will feed evidence-informed decision-making, expose the gaps and challenges threaded through existing services, and lay the groundwork for national strategies that lift both the quality of care and the quality of life of those it serves, drawing them more fully into society.

The survey casts a broad diagnostic net, covering autism spectrum disorder (ASD), intellectual developmental disorders, speech and language disorders, learning disorders, developmental co-ordination disorder (DCD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and stereotypic movement disorder.