Jordan Launches 1St National Pavilion At Seoul Food, Hotel 2026 Expo

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The first Jordanian national pavilion at the Seoul Food and Hotel (SFH) 2026 exhibition opened at the KINTEX convention centre in Goyang, South Korea to promote domestic food industries across East Asian markets, according to a Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) statement on Wednesday.

The association organised the pavilion with operational backing from the Enterprise Export House, featuring several domestic firms specialising in processed foods, olive oil, dates, sweets and health food products. The global trade show runs to the end of the week.

During a tour of the pavilion, Jordanian Ambassador to South Korea Asal Al Tal discussed export expansion plans with participating company representatives and emphasised the utility of broadening bilateral trade ties.

She noted that the exhibition serves to showcase the quality standards of Jordanian food manufacturing to prospective Asian distributors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JEA Deputy Chairman Ahmad Khudari, stated that this participation aims to secure direct export routes and build trade partnerships with commercial importers in South Korea.

He added that the South Korean market presents growth opportunities for Jordanian agricultural and food exports, especially following the bilateral Economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement that entered into force on Tuesday.

Khudari highlighted that East Asian markets show consistent demand for high-quality food imports, allowing Jordanian enterprises to diversify their international consumer bases.

He commended the ongoing coordination between the association and the Enterprise Export House to provide technical and promotional support for local industrial firms seeking global market access.

JEA Director General Halim Abu Rahmeh, stated that the Seoul exhibition represents a strategic entry point into East Asian networks due to the high purchasing power of the South Korean consumer base.

He added that the pavilion enables local exporters to hold direct business matches with procurement managers from major retail chains and wholesale distribution networks.

The Seoul Food and Hotel exhibition is among the prominent food and beverage trade exhibitions in Asia, historically drawing over 45,000 trade visitors and 1,600 exhibiting corporations from 45 countries, Petra reported.