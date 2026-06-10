Deputy PM Meets Swedish Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani met

yesterday with Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard and her accompanying delegation, who are visiting Qatar.

They discussed the latest security developments and updates in the region and discussed aspects of defence co-operation and co-ordination in light of the current circumstances.

HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad attended the meeting, along with senior officials and officers from both sides.