Deputy PM Meets Swedish Minister
yesterday with Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard and her accompanying delegation, who are visiting Qatar.
They discussed the latest security developments and updates in the region and discussed aspects of defence co-operation and co-ordination in light of the current circumstances.
HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad attended the meeting, along with senior officials and officers from both sides.
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