QPC, GISR Strengthen Research, Media Ties

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Press Centre (QPC) has signed a co-operation agreement with the Global Institute for Strategic Studies (GISR), a member of Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

The agreement aims to enhance partnerships between media and research institutions in Qatar, support collaborative efforts to serve shared objectives, and broaden the horizons for exchanging expertise and information on issues of mutual interest.

It also aims to strengthen intellectual, media, and research co-operation between the two parties through organising joint seminars, conferences, and forums; realising studies, research papers, and analyses; exchanging scholarly and media publications and knowledge content; and collaborating on publishing, translation, and intellectual production projects.

It also seeks to develop specialised training programmes in media and strategic fields and facilitate the exchange of experts and trainers, thereby contributing to raising the efficiency of national and media personnel and enhancing their professional and intellectual capabilities.

The agreement includes organising roundtables, dialogue sessions, and specialised meetings; hosting prominent intellectual, diplomatic, and media figures; collaborating on local, regional, and international events of mutual interest; and supporting the participation of both parties in international conferences and forums.

The agreement was signed by QPC director-general Sadiq Mohammed al-Ammari and GISR executive director Dr Mohammed Ali al-Shehi at the centre's headquarters.

Al-Ammari emphasised that the agreement represents a strategic step towards building a lasting bridge between scientific research and media, contributing to raising the quality of media, research, and knowledge content, and developing cultural and academic events at the local, regional, and global levels.

He noted that the partnership will provide an integrated platform for enhancing knowledge, supporting research initiatives, and enabling stakeholders to achieve their shared goals in serving society.

Al-Shehi stated that signing the agreement with the QPC represents a significant step towards building close co-operation between the two sides.

He noted that the next phase will witness work on implementing joint programmes and activities addressing a number of fundamental issues, particularly in the political and strategic fields.