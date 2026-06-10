PM Meets Swedish Minister
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met yesterday with Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, who is visiting Qatar.
They discussed co-operation, relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to discussing mediation efforts between the US and Iran.
The meeting also addressed co-ordinating efforts to support mediation aimed at de-escalation, which contributes to security and stability in the region.
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