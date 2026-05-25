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5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits South Of Africa -- USGS


2026-05-25 06:36:20
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

BEIJING, May 25 (NNN-Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted south of Africa at 0925 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, reported Xinhua.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 kilometres, was initially determined to be at 53.41 degrees south latitude and 25.01 degrees east longitude.

--NNN-XINHUA

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