5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits South Of Africa -- USGS

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIJING, May 25 (NNN-Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted south of Africa at 0925 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, reported Xinhua.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 kilometres, was initially determined to be at 53.41 degrees south latitude and 25.01 degrees east longitude.

--NNN-XINHUA