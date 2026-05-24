Katara Announces Eid Al Adha Entertainment And Cultural Events, Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara has announced its Eid Al Adha entertainment and heritage events and activities.

In an atmosphere filled with joy and culture, Eid celebrations will take place along Katara's beach promenade throughout the three days of holiday, Katara's statement has said.

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A Qatari folk band will commence daily events with a performance at 4pm, in addition to performing another segment at 9pm.

The 4pm performance will then be followed by the Katara Eid gifts for children event at 5:30pm, in an initiative aimed at bringing joy to children.

Afterwards, a military parade will take place at 5:45pm and 6:45pm along the Katara promenade, adding a majestic and distinctive atmosphere to the Eid celebrations.

Katara will conclude the evenings with daily fireworks starting at 8:30pm, lighting up the sky with dazzling illuminations that offer visitors exceptional moments and embody the joy of Eid in brilliant colors.

