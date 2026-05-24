Rajasthan Horror: Husband Slits Wife's Throat, Then Injures Self In Suicide Attempt CCTV Video Surfaces

A shocking murder case has been reported from Balotra district in Rajasthan, where a 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband during an argument in the Siwana area on Saturday. After the attack, the accused allegedly tried to take his own life using the same knife. Police identified the accused as Nitesh Kumar Jingar, 32, a resident of Samdari. The deceased woman was identified as Kanta, 30.

बालोतरा के सिवाना कस्बे में पति-पत्नी के विवाद ने दर्दनाक रूप ले लिया।जीनगरों के मोहल्ले में समदड़ी निवासी नितेश कुमार ने अपनी पत्नी कांता पर चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ हमला कर दिया। गंभीर घायल कांता को अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना के बाद आरोपी पति ने... twitter/5ihLFIqCfi

- एक नजर (@1K_Nazar) May 23, 2026

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat during a dispute in Balotra district's Siwana area Saturday before attempting suicide by stabbing himself with the same knife, police said police station CI Chandra Singh identified the accused as Nitesh... twitter/BcalQ6Y9Wc

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) May 23, 2026

According to police officials, the incident took place near the woman's maternal home at Jingaron Ka Vaas in Siwana area, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

Husband allegedly attacked wife with knife

Siwana police station Circle Inspector Chandra Singh said Kanta had come to her parents' home along with her two children during the holidays. The couple's children include a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.

Police said Nitesh arrived at Jingaron Ka Vaas on Saturday and called Kanta to a nearby lane close to the house. The two were reportedly talking when an argument broke out between them.

During the dispute, Nitesh allegedly attacked Kanta with a knife and slit her throat. The injuries were severe and she died on the spot.

The incident created panic in the area as local residents rushed outside after hearing about the attack.

Accused allegedly stabbed himself after attack

After allegedly killing his wife, Nitesh reportedly stabbed himself in the throat and stomach using the same knife. Police said the injured man then walked towards the main locality while holding the knife in his hand. Witnesses saw him covered in blood before he sat outside a shop.

#Rajasthan Horror: Man Slits 30-Year-Old Wife's Throat During Argument, Self-StabsA 32-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat during a dispute in #Balotra district's #Siwana area Saturday before attempting suicide by stabbing himself with the same knife,... twitter/zwM1UwNGc1

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 24, 2026

People in the area became frightened after seeing him injured and immediately informed the police.

A police team reached the spot soon after the information was received. Officers secured the crime scene and barricaded the area for investigation.

Accused referred to Jodhpur for treatment

Police called an ambulance and shifted the injured accused to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Siwana for treatment.

Due to his serious condition, he was later referred to Nahata Hospital in Balotra and then shifted to Jodhpur for advanced medical care.

Meanwhile, Kanta's body was taken into police custody and kept at the mortuary of Siwana CHC for post-mortem examination.

Investigation underway

Police have started an investigation into the case and are trying to find out the exact reason behind the argument between the couple.

Officials are also questioning family members and local residents to understand the events leading up to the attack.

Police said further legal action will be taken after the investigation progresses and the accused's medical condition improves.