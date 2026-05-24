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Iran-US Draft Deal Eyes War Halt, Hormuz Shipping Restoration
(MENAFN) A potential memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States encompasses a full cessation of hostilities across all active fronts, Iran-based media reported Sunday, offering the most detailed account yet of the terms under discussion.
The draft framework would extend to halting Israel's military operations in Lebanon, while Washington would commit to suspending sanctions on Iranian oil exports for the duration of negotiations, according to media.
Should a deal be concluded, the Strait of Hormuz would not revert entirely to its pre-war operational status. Instead, vessel traffic through the critical waterway would be restored to pre-war levels within 30 days — a distinction the report underscored as significant. Iran, media noted, is insisting on retaining and enforcing its sovereign rights over the strait through mechanisms whose specifics are yet to be disclosed.
On the financial front, Tehran is demanding at minimum a partial unfreezing of its foreign assets as a condition of any agreement. The proposed deal would also carve out a 60-day negotiating window dedicated exclusively to Iran's nuclear program — a timeline that reflects both sides' apparent desire to sequence the most contentious issues separately from an immediate ceasefire arrangement.
Iran has further called for the lifting of the US naval blockade on its ports, making clear that any adjustments to navigation and transit through the Strait of Hormuz are contingent on Washington fulfilling its broader commitments under the memorandum. Changes to strait access, Tasnim said, would be implemented incrementally and tied directly to compliance with the full terms of the agreement.
The disclosure follows US President Donald Trump's statement on Saturday that a deal to end the war was "largely negotiated" and nearing completion. The diplomatic momentum was substantially aided by Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, whose second visit to Tehran in recent weeks proved instrumental in advancing the framework. Pakistan had originally brokered an initial ceasefire on April 8 — marking the first pause in a conflict that erupted on Feb. 28.
The draft framework would extend to halting Israel's military operations in Lebanon, while Washington would commit to suspending sanctions on Iranian oil exports for the duration of negotiations, according to media.
Should a deal be concluded, the Strait of Hormuz would not revert entirely to its pre-war operational status. Instead, vessel traffic through the critical waterway would be restored to pre-war levels within 30 days — a distinction the report underscored as significant. Iran, media noted, is insisting on retaining and enforcing its sovereign rights over the strait through mechanisms whose specifics are yet to be disclosed.
On the financial front, Tehran is demanding at minimum a partial unfreezing of its foreign assets as a condition of any agreement. The proposed deal would also carve out a 60-day negotiating window dedicated exclusively to Iran's nuclear program — a timeline that reflects both sides' apparent desire to sequence the most contentious issues separately from an immediate ceasefire arrangement.
Iran has further called for the lifting of the US naval blockade on its ports, making clear that any adjustments to navigation and transit through the Strait of Hormuz are contingent on Washington fulfilling its broader commitments under the memorandum. Changes to strait access, Tasnim said, would be implemented incrementally and tied directly to compliance with the full terms of the agreement.
The disclosure follows US President Donald Trump's statement on Saturday that a deal to end the war was "largely negotiated" and nearing completion. The diplomatic momentum was substantially aided by Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, whose second visit to Tehran in recent weeks proved instrumental in advancing the framework. Pakistan had originally brokered an initial ceasefire on April 8 — marking the first pause in a conflict that erupted on Feb. 28.
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