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Trump Says Iran Decision “50-50” Between Deal, Military Action
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has said he is weighing a “50-50” chance between reaching a deal with Iran or resuming military strikes, according to remarks reported by Axios.
Reports indicate that Trump suggested he could make a decision as soon as Sunday on whether to continue negotiations or escalate the conflict.
“It was a solid 50/50 as to whether I would be able to make a good deal or else blow them to kingdom come,” he was quoted as saying.
Trump also said he planned to meet with key advisers, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to review Iran’s latest response. Vice President JD Vance is also expected to take part in the discussions.
“I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good,” he said.
According to reports, Trump framed the situation as a split between diplomatic settlement and renewed military escalation, while dismissing claims about concerns raised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding ongoing negotiations.
Reports indicate that Trump suggested he could make a decision as soon as Sunday on whether to continue negotiations or escalate the conflict.
“It was a solid 50/50 as to whether I would be able to make a good deal or else blow them to kingdom come,” he was quoted as saying.
Trump also said he planned to meet with key advisers, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to review Iran’s latest response. Vice President JD Vance is also expected to take part in the discussions.
“I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good,” he said.
According to reports, Trump framed the situation as a split between diplomatic settlement and renewed military escalation, while dismissing claims about concerns raised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding ongoing negotiations.
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