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Israeli Soldier Killed in Drone Strike from Lebanon, Army Says
(MENAFN) An Israeli soldier was killed and two others injured in northern Israel after an explosive-laden drone launched from Lebanon, according to statements from the Israeli military.
The army identified the deceased soldier as 23-year-old Noam Hamburger. Reports indicate that the drone detonated upon impact, resulting in his death, as also noted by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.
The incident adds to a rising toll of Israeli military casualties linked to cross-border hostilities in the south of the country since late February. According to official military figures, the number of soldiers killed in operations connected to the Lebanon front has now reached 22, including several deaths recorded within the past week.
The attack underscores the continued escalation along the Israel–Lebanon border despite ongoing regional diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the conflict.
The army identified the deceased soldier as 23-year-old Noam Hamburger. Reports indicate that the drone detonated upon impact, resulting in his death, as also noted by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.
The incident adds to a rising toll of Israeli military casualties linked to cross-border hostilities in the south of the country since late February. According to official military figures, the number of soldiers killed in operations connected to the Lebanon front has now reached 22, including several deaths recorded within the past week.
The attack underscores the continued escalation along the Israel–Lebanon border despite ongoing regional diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the conflict.
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