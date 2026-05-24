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Japanese Survey Shows Many Older Women Turning to AI for Personal Advice
(MENAFN) A recent survey in Japan suggests that a significant number of older women are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence instead of other people when seeking guidance about personal relationships, reflecting changing perceptions of AI as a source of emotional support and advice.
According to reports, an online study carried out by a Japanese organization focused on digital development and local communities revealed that 47.8% of women in their 60s and 70s would choose AI systems over human interaction when dealing with interpersonal concerns.
In comparison, only 37.3% of women within the same age category said they would rather discuss such matters with another person.
Despite these findings, human interaction remained the preferred option overall among participants from different age groups and genders. The survey found that 45.8% favored receiving advice from people, while 36.5% leaned toward AI tools, with many participants describing artificial intelligence as more neutral and less judgmental.
Among older male respondents, 57% said they preferred speaking with another person, whereas 25.2% indicated they would choose AI for advice.
A university researcher specializing in artificial intelligence and health-related studies described the outcome involving elderly women as surprising.
“AI makes people feel more comfortable about opening up, as they might feel free to seek advice without worrying about how their comments will be perceived,” he said.
The survey was conducted online in mid-January and included 1,449 participants ranging in age from 18 to 79 from across Japan.
According to reports, an online study carried out by a Japanese organization focused on digital development and local communities revealed that 47.8% of women in their 60s and 70s would choose AI systems over human interaction when dealing with interpersonal concerns.
In comparison, only 37.3% of women within the same age category said they would rather discuss such matters with another person.
Despite these findings, human interaction remained the preferred option overall among participants from different age groups and genders. The survey found that 45.8% favored receiving advice from people, while 36.5% leaned toward AI tools, with many participants describing artificial intelligence as more neutral and less judgmental.
Among older male respondents, 57% said they preferred speaking with another person, whereas 25.2% indicated they would choose AI for advice.
A university researcher specializing in artificial intelligence and health-related studies described the outcome involving elderly women as surprising.
“AI makes people feel more comfortable about opening up, as they might feel free to seek advice without worrying about how their comments will be perceived,” he said.
The survey was conducted online in mid-January and included 1,449 participants ranging in age from 18 to 79 from across Japan.
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