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Australia Monitors Risk of Retaliation After Gang Figure Killed in Vietnam
(MENAFN) Police in Australia have increased security monitoring amid concerns of possible revenge attacks following the fatal shooting of an alleged Sydney underworld associate in Vietnam, according to reports released Saturday.
Lorenzo Lemalu, 24, who was described by Australian media as being linked to the Coconut Cartel, was shot dead Thursday night outside a restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City.
Investigators are examining whether the killing is tied to a long-running gang feud in Sydney connected to criminal groups involved in the city’s drug trade and networks associated with the Alameddine crime family.
According to reports, Lemalu had emerged as a prominent figure within the Coconut Cartel after separating himself from another gang believed to have ties to the Alameddine network.
Authorities say the rivalry has contributed to repeated outbreaks of violence across Sydney in recent years.
Australian police are now closely watching for any retaliatory activity while continuing to coordinate with Vietnamese officials as the investigation into the shooting moves forward.
Lorenzo Lemalu, 24, who was described by Australian media as being linked to the Coconut Cartel, was shot dead Thursday night outside a restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City.
Investigators are examining whether the killing is tied to a long-running gang feud in Sydney connected to criminal groups involved in the city’s drug trade and networks associated with the Alameddine crime family.
According to reports, Lemalu had emerged as a prominent figure within the Coconut Cartel after separating himself from another gang believed to have ties to the Alameddine network.
Authorities say the rivalry has contributed to repeated outbreaks of violence across Sydney in recent years.
Australian police are now closely watching for any retaliatory activity while continuing to coordinate with Vietnamese officials as the investigation into the shooting moves forward.
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