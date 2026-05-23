Neet UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: Candidates Can Now Apply For Refund Here's How

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday that the refund of the exam fees for Neet UG 2026 candidates was now possible through a registration portal.

The cancellation of the Neet UG 2026 examination took place on May 3 after findings by central agencies and law enforcement raised concerns about the integrity of the examination process.

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Candidates will now be able to ask for a refund on their examination fee through a registration portal, by submitting their preferred bank account details to process the fee refund.

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The facility for submission of bank account details will remain live from May 22, 2026 to May 27, 2026 (up to 11.50pm IST).

How to apply for refund

Those looking to apply for a refund can log in to the Neet UG 2026 registration portal using their login credentials.

Then, click on the refund link to access the refund portal, where they can submit their bank account details. They will be required to submit the following details: Account Holder Name, IFSC Code, Account Number, Bank Name.

Candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque to ensure the accuracy of bank account details.

After details are submitted, it will be treated as final and no further changes shall be permitted.