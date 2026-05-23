Hail, Snow Spell Leaves Kashmir's Orchards Reeling

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir and a severe hailstorm across parts of north Kashmir on Friday caused damage to orchards and standing crops, leaving farmers worried about losses during the ongoing agricultural season.

The fresh spell of weather affected several parts of the Valley as an active western disturbance continued to influence Jammu and Kashmir.

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Officials said higher reaches around Minimarg along the strategic Zoji La axis received fresh snowfall during the day, resulting in a noticeable dip in temperatures. Rainfall was also recorded in several plains districts, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara and parts of central Kashmir.

Meanwhile, widespread hailstorms lashed orchard belts across Shopian, Tral and Baramulla districts, leaving growers devastated during the crucial fruit development stage.

In south Kashmir's Shopian district, villages including Pinjora, Largam, Gagren and Kanipora witnessed heavy hailstorm activity during the wee hours of Friday. Growers said the hailstorm lasted for nearly 10 to 15 minutes, damaging orchards spread across large areas of the district.

Farmers said pea-sized hailstones struck orchards at a sensitive stage when fruit formation had just begun, causing visible injury to apple fruitlets, leaves and branches.

“We have suffered major losses once again. The hailstorm came suddenly and within minutes damaged orchards spread over several kanals,” said Fayaz Ahmad, an orchardist from Largam village.“The fruit and leaves have been badly hit. This season has become extremely difficult for growers.”

Preliminary estimates suggest around 15 to 20 per cent damage to fruit in affected areas, though growers claimed losses in some villages could range between 25 and 30 per cent.

“This is the fourth hailstorm in Shopian this season. Repeated weather shocks are breaking the backbone of orchardists,” said Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, another fruit grower.“Growers are already under financial stress, and such calamities are pushing them towards collapse.”

A severe hailstorm also struck Nagbal, Zaradihar, Machama, Mandoora, Panner Jageer and adjoining areas of Tral in Pulwama district, where apple blossoms and vegetable crops suffered extensive damage.

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“We have never witnessed this kind of hailstorm. It continued for nearly half an hour and destroyed everything,” said a grower from Tral.“Our entire livelihood depends on horticulture. If crops keep getting damaged like this, how will growers survive?”

In north Kashmir, the Lasar area of Rafiabad and villages in the Zaingeer belt of Baramulla district also witnessed intense hailstorm and heavy rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours, damaging orchards and agricultural land.

“The weather changed suddenly as dark clouds gathered over the area, followed by intense rainfall and hailstones. Apple orchards and crops have suffered damage,” a resident from Rafiabad said.

The weather activity disrupted normal life in several areas, with waterlogging reported from low-lying localities and traffic movement slowing on many roads during heavy showers.

Growers across Kashmir expressed anger over what they termed the government's failure to introduce long-pending crop protection measures despite recurring natural calamities.

They reiterated demands for implementation of a comprehensive crop insurance scheme, Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), and waiver of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans up to Rs 3 lakh.

“We have repeatedly demanded crop insurance and loan waivers, but nobody is listening to us,” said an orchardist from Shopian.“Every year, hailstorms, untimely rains and market distress destroy our crops, yet growers are left to suffer alone.”

Farmers said horticulture remains the backbone of Kashmir's economy and repeated weather-related losses are threatening the livelihoods of thousands of families dependent on orchards and agriculture.

Affected orchardists also alleged that despite repeated disasters since 2014, growers have received neither adequate compensation nor any meaningful relief package.

“Survey teams visit affected areas every time, estimates are prepared, but nothing concrete happens on the ground,” several growers said.“The government must immediately announce compensation and waive loans to help orchardists recover.”

Experts warned that repeated hailstorms during flowering and early fruit formation stages can severely impact fruit quality, recovery and overall yield.

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Mukhtar Ahmad, an expert from the Horticulture Department, advised growers to immediately spray recommended fungicides in hail-affected orchards to prevent fungal infections and secondary diseases.

“After three days, a 0.2 per cent urea spray can help partially damaged crops recover,” he said, adding that growers should maintain proper drainage, avoid immediate pruning and ensure balanced nutrition and adequate air circulation in orchards.

The Meteorological Department said weather conditions are likely to remain unstable over the next few days.

According to the forecast, generally dry weather is expected during the forenoon between May 23 and 25, with brief showers likely at scattered places during late afternoon hours.

From May 26 to 28, the weather is expected to remain mainly hot and dry across Jammu and Kashmir, while brief spells of rain are likely at isolated places between May 29 and 31.

Weather officials advised people, especially those living in vulnerable and mountainous areas, to remain cautious during thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorm activity. (inputs fro KNO)