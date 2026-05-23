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Turkmenistan, Japan Discuss Interparliamentary Cooperation And Interregional Dialogue

Turkmenistan, Japan Discuss Interparliamentary Cooperation And Interregional Dialogue


2026-05-23 08:10:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan and Japan reviewed prospects for strengthening interparliamentary cooperation and expanding political dialogue formats, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Tokyo.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Japan Eisuke Mori.

Both sides praised the current state of Turkmenistan-Japan relations and exchanged views on further developing political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

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