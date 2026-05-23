AFU General Staff Confirms Strikes On Sheskharis Terminal, Oil Depot, Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“In particular, the Sheskharis oil terminal (Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory, Russian Federation) was hit – impacts and a fire at the terminal have been confirmed,” the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the Sheskharis oil terminal is one of Russia's largest oil terminals on the Black Sea and is part of the system operated by Transneft. The facility has an annual throughput capacity of up to 75 million tons of oil and storage capacity of around 1.28 million cubic meters. It is used for the transshipment of oil and petroleum products for export and also supports the logistical needs of the Russian military.

In the same area near Novorossiysk, the Grushova transshipment oil depot was also struck, with a fire reported at the site.

“The Grushova oil depot is a key component of the Sheskharis complex and one of the largest storage facilities in southern Russia. Its total tank capacity reaches approximately 1.2–1.4 million cubic meters. The facility is used for storing, transshipping, and transporting oil and petroleum products, including for the military logistics of the aggressor state,” the General Staff noted.

In addition, an area in the Black Sea used as a base for vessels of Russia's shadow fleet was targeted.

“The strike on the tanker CHRYSALIS has been confirmed,” the General Staff emphasized.

Ukrainian forces also struck enemy communications hubs in Krasnorichenske (Luhansk region) and Smile (Zaporizhzhia region), as well as a logistics warehouse in Frolivske (Zaporizhzhia region).

In the Donetskregion, Ukrainian troops hit an enemy ammunition depot in Prechystivka.

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Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian military train, fuel reservoirs, and field ammunition depots in the Luhansk region.

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