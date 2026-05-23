Sunny Weather Forecast Over 4 Days In Jordan-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 23 (Petra) – Maximum temperatures on Saturday will be slightly below seasonal average and the weather will be sunny and mild in most areas, and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warns in its report of the possibility of reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in the desert regions.

According to the report, the weather on Sunday will be substantially unchanged as 24 hours earlier. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, often becoming brisk, and will stir up dust in the desert areas.

Additionally, the weather on Monday and Tuesday will remain stable and winds will be moderate northwesterly.

Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 26-14 degrees Celsius, the level in the northern mountains will stand at 21-12C, the desert areas at 31-15C, the Dead Sea at 34-22C, while the the Gulf of Aqaba will see a scorching 35C, dropping to 23C at night.

//Petra// AG