PM Modi, Marco Rubio Discuss Ways To Deepen Bilateral Cooperation In Security, Trade As US Calls India A 'Vital Partner'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after visiting Kolkata and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security, trade, and critical technologies, according to US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who described India as“vital partner” to the US.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Gor, and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker were among those who attended the meeting between PM Modi and Secretary Marco Rubio.

Describing the talks as“productive”, Ambassador Gor stated India and the US continue to move forward in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Great to join @SecRubio for a meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen U.S.-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!" Gor wrote on X.

Upon his arrival in India, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit of Marco Rubio would further reinforce the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

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Rubio was accompanied by his wife Jeanette D. Rubio, Gor, and US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel in New Delhi.

Rubio's Kolkata visit

Earlier the same day, he visited Kolkata and paid tribute to Mother Teresa at the Missionaries of Charity.

Rubio took to X and praised Mother Teresa's enduring legacy of compassion and service, stating,“I was honored to visit the Missionaries of Charity today to pay homage to her legacy and to see the living example of the Catholic faith in action.”

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Rubio landed in Kolkata on Saturday morning, marking the first visit by a senior US diplomat to the eastern city in 14 years.

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The Kolkata leg marked the start of his four-day India visit from May 23 to 26. During the trip, the US Secretary of State is expected to travel to several cities, including Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi. His engagements are likely to focus on strengthening cooperation between India and the United States in areas such as trade, technology, energy security, and defence.

The visit is seen as significant amid deepening strategic alignment between the two countries and comes ahead of the upcoming QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting scheduled for May 26 in New Delhi.

As per the US ambassador, the discussions will mainly aim at boosting cooperation in key strategic areas, including defence partnerships, advanced technologies, trade relations, and coordination under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) framework.

Meanwhile, Rubio also conveyed an invitation on behalf of US President Donald Trump to PM Modi to visit the White House.

The US envoy, in a post on X, said, "News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!"

(With inputs from ANI)