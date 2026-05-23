Azerbaijan To Leverage Drones For Monitoring Forests
According to him, new control mechanisms are being implemented to prevent illegal logging in forests. In the initial phase, drone surveillance will be carried out in risky areas in various regions.
The minister added that by the end of the year, cameras will be installed in certain areas, mainly in risk zones, and images will be broadcast online.
"Today, we decided to use modern technologies. This also includes the purchase of drones. Contracts have already been signed, and our first drones will be deployed soon. We plan to organize this work through artificial intelligence-based platforms.--
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