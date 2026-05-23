Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Enemy Convoy And Field Depots In Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Officers from the SBU Main Directorate in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, together with servicemen from the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Forces, struck another enemy convoy and fuel tanks, as well as field depots, repair bases, and enemy telecommunications infrastructure,” the security service stated.

SBU officers determined the exact coordinates of the targets, after which their colleagues from the Special Forces delivered high-precision strikes using“FirePoint-2” drones against the occupiers' facilities in the temporarily occupied cities of Luhansk, Kadiivka, and Bilokurakine, as well as in the Siverskyi Donets and Svatove districts of the region.

According to the agency, these operations resulted in the destruction of an enemy troop deployment site, a maintenance base where enemy UAVs were serviced, a building housing the occupying“police,” and a significant amount of enemy equipment and fuel supplies.

The SBU reported that enemy casualties exceeded 80 killed and wounded.

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“Large-scale fires following the strikes were even recorded by satellite monitoring systems. We are continuing to destroy the occupiers. Joint combat operations are ongoing,” the security service stated.

As reported, operators of the 413th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine“Raid” struck a number of telecommunications infrastructure facilities belonging to the Russian invaders at a considerable distance from the line of contact in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

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