Garage Door Squad Expands Services With Certified Therma-Tru Partnership

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 23, 2026 12:25 am - Fox Valley Company Now Installs Therma-Tru Entry Doors, Service Doors, Patio Doors, and More for Homeowners in Neenah, Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay, and Surrounding Communities

NEENAH, WI, May 2026

Garage Door Squad, Northeast Wisconsin's trusted garage door company, today announced a certified partnership with Therma-Tru Doors, the nation's leading manufacturer of fiberglass entry door systems. The partnership expands Garage Door Squad's offerings beyond garage doors, allowing the Neenah-based company to supply and install front entry doors, side doors, service doors, patio doors, and storm doors for homeowners and businesses throughout the Fox Valley and surrounding communities.

Therma-Tru fiberglass doors are built specifically for climates like Wisconsin's. Unlike wood doors that warp and swell through freeze-thaw cycles or steel doors that dent and conduct cold through the frame, Therma-Tru fiberglass construction holds its shape, resists moisture, and provides significantly better insulation performance through Northeast Wisconsin winters.

"Since 2022, Garage Door Squad has been the company Fox Valley homeowners call when they want their home's entry points done right. A garage door takes up nearly a third of a home's front-facing exterior. When you pair a new garage door with a Therma-Tru entry or patio door, you are making a statement about the home that buyers notice and appraisers recognize. This partnership lets us give our customers a complete exterior solution with the same quality and accountability they already trust us for

Troy Smith, Owner, Garage Door Squad

Curb Appeal, Home Value, and Wisconsin-Ready Performance

Entry door replacement consistently ranks among the highest-return home improvement projects available, returning an average of 60 to 70 percent of project cost in resale value. For homeowners in Neenah, Appleton, Menasha, Kaukauna, Kimberly, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, and surrounding Fox Valley communities, a coordinated garage door and entry door upgrade delivers both immediate curb appeal improvement and measurable long-term home value.

The addition of Therma-Tru service doors is particularly relevant for attached garages throughout Northeast Wisconsin, where an uninsulated or poorly sealed door between the garage and the home is one of the most common sources of heat loss during winter. Therma-Tru's polyurethane foam core insulation dramatically reduces energy loss compared to the hollow-core doors found in most existing homes.

Service Area and Availability

Therma-Tru door consultations and installations are now available through Garage Door Squad across its full Northeast Wisconsin service area, including the Fox Cities, the Green Bay corridor, and communities throughout Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet, Brown, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Shawano, and Waupaca counties. Free in-home estimates are available throughout the service area.

To schedule a consultation call 920-920-DOOR, visit garagedoorsquadwi, or stop by 1060 Breezewood Lane, Suite 102, Neenah, WI 54956.

About Garage Door Squad

Garage Door Squad is a family-owned garage door company based in Neenah, Wisconsin, serving homeowners and businesses throughout Northeast Wisconsin since 2022. Services include residential and commercial garage door installation, repair, spring replacement, opener service, motorized garage screens, and Therma-Tru door installation. Garage Door Squad is a certified installer of C.H.I. garage doors, LiftMaster openers, and Therma-Tru door systems. For more information visit garagedoorsquadwi or call 920-920-DOOR.

About Therma-Tru Doors

Therma-Tru is the nation's leading manufacturer and most-preferred brand of residential fiberglass and steel door systems, with more than 60 years of manufacturing experience. Therma-Tru is a brand of Fortune Brands Innovations. For more information visit thermatru.

Contact:

Troy Smith, Owner

Garage Door Squad

1060 Breezewood Lane, Suite 102, Neenah, WI 54956

Phone: 920-920-DOOR (920-920-3667)

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