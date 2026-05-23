Madhavara-Tumakuru Metro DPR To Be Placed Before Karnataka Cabinet

Madhavara-Tumakuru Metro DPR Ready

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday announced that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Madhavara-Tumakuru Metro will soon be placed before the state Cabinet for further consideration. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said the government had earlier conducted a feasibility study for the project after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's announcement.

"We have been making efforts for this for a long time. Around Rs 3.5 crore was spent on the feasibility study, which was carried out by a Hyderabad-based company. The report strongly recommended that the project is feasible and can be implemented," he said.

He further said that after discussions, it was decided that a DPR should be prepared. "Tenders were invited, and the work was awarded by the Metro authorities. The company has now completed the DPR and submitted it to the government," he added.

According to Parameshwara, the government is preparing to implement the project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with an estimated cost of around Rs 20,000 crore. "The DPR contains details regarding the number of stations, station locations and the alignment of the Metro line along the National Highway. The proposal will be placed before the Cabinet, after which the government will decide on calling for Expressions of Interest and floating tenders," he said.

On Actor Darshan Suicide Rumours

Responding to rumours about actor Darshan allegedly attempting suicide, Parameshwara said officials had denied any such incident. "When I heard about the matter, I orally enquired with the officials. The officials informed me that no such incident had taken place. Other than this, there is no further information," he said.

On Cabinet Reshuffle Speculation

On speculation surrounding a Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, the Home Minister said there was nothing wrong with MLAs aspiring to become ministers. "Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections are part of the routine political process. Decisions regarding candidates will be taken by the party high command, the party president and the Chief Minister," he said.

"There is nothing wrong with MLAs demanding a Cabinet reshuffle. Legislators can also serve. However, only 15 per cent of positions can be filled in the Cabinet, so the number of ministerial berths is limited," he added.

On reports that some senior ministers may be dropped from the Cabinet, Parameshwara said, "That decision has been left to our party high command."

"I have not requested any change of department. I have no dissatisfaction with my current portfolio. I have efficiently handled the Home Department and have served in it for nearly eight years. I am ready to handle whatever responsibility is given to me along with the Home Department," he said.

When asked about handling the Chief Minister's post, he said, "I can handle whatever responsibility is given to me, and I have that capability."

On Denial of Permission for CJP Meeting

On the denial of police permission for a CJP public meeting scheduled near Town Hall, Parameshwara said the matter was entirely within the discretion of the police. "When a public gathering is organised, the police examine who is likely to attend. Based on their assessment, granting or denying permission is entirely the discretion of the police. If permission has been denied, there must be some reasons or concerns behind it," he said.

"The police will do their job, and politicians will do their job. Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the police," he added.

On Bakrid Security

Reacting to reports that the Karnataka State Waqf Board had sought protection for Bakrid sacrifices, Parameshwara said police generally remain alert during major festivals. "That is routine. If additional precautions are required, they will take those measures as well. I do not know what concerns the Waqf Board has. If they have written a letter, the police will respond accordingly as per procedure," he said.

On Withdrawal of Dargah-related Cases

On opposition by the BJP and Hindu organisations over the withdrawal of cases related to Ladle Mashak Dargah, Parameshwara said the Congress government was following constitutional principles. "It is up to them to express their opposition. The Constitution mandates equal treatment for everyone, and the Congress government is following that principle," he said.

He added, "It is the duty of Congress to work for the backward, oppressed and neglected sections of society. Congress has been doing this since 1947." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)