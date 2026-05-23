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US Officials Question Suspension of Troop Rotation to Poland
(MENAFN) Bipartisan criticism has emerged in Washington after the Pentagon decided to stop a scheduled rotation of American forces to Poland, a NATO member located near the Ukrainian border.
As stated by reports, the controversy followed confirmation that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suspended the routine deployment of roughly 4,000 US troops based in Texas, who were expected to serve a nine-month mission in Poland.
Poland remains a central part of NATO’s military positioning along the alliance’s eastern frontier as concerns over Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continue.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the decision resulted from a “comprehensive, multilayered process” and rejected claims that it had been taken abruptly.
Despite that explanation, a number of prominent lawmakers voiced dissatisfaction. Republican Representative Don Bacon said Polish authorities were not notified beforehand and called the move “a slap in the face” to both Poland and the Baltic states.
During a House Armed Services Committee session on May 15, Bacon condemned the Pentagon’s approach to the issue, while committee chairman Mike Rogers argued that Congress had not received sufficient consultation. “We’re not happy,” he said.
Democratic Representative Eugene Vindman suggested the action could conflict with US law, noting that Congress had established minimum troop numbers for Europe and required the Pentagon to formally report such adjustments.
Another leading Democrat, Adam Smith, referred to the decision as “deeply frustrating” and potentially unlawful.
Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk attempted to ease concerns on Friday, describing the matter as “purely logistical” and insisting it would not undermine national security.
“I received assurances that these decisions are of a logistical nature and will not directly affect deterrence capabilities or our security,” Tusk told reporters. “Everything is under control.”
As stated by reports, the controversy followed confirmation that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suspended the routine deployment of roughly 4,000 US troops based in Texas, who were expected to serve a nine-month mission in Poland.
Poland remains a central part of NATO’s military positioning along the alliance’s eastern frontier as concerns over Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continue.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the decision resulted from a “comprehensive, multilayered process” and rejected claims that it had been taken abruptly.
Despite that explanation, a number of prominent lawmakers voiced dissatisfaction. Republican Representative Don Bacon said Polish authorities were not notified beforehand and called the move “a slap in the face” to both Poland and the Baltic states.
During a House Armed Services Committee session on May 15, Bacon condemned the Pentagon’s approach to the issue, while committee chairman Mike Rogers argued that Congress had not received sufficient consultation. “We’re not happy,” he said.
Democratic Representative Eugene Vindman suggested the action could conflict with US law, noting that Congress had established minimum troop numbers for Europe and required the Pentagon to formally report such adjustments.
Another leading Democrat, Adam Smith, referred to the decision as “deeply frustrating” and potentially unlawful.
Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk attempted to ease concerns on Friday, describing the matter as “purely logistical” and insisting it would not undermine national security.
“I received assurances that these decisions are of a logistical nature and will not directly affect deterrence capabilities or our security,” Tusk told reporters. “Everything is under control.”
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