Sikorski Says Putin May Reconsider War Calculations As Western Aid To Ukraine Grows

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said this ahead of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Helsingborg on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"We listened to a briefing by Foreign Minister [Andrii] Sybiha. The situation is improving. We hope that Putin will revise his calculations now that Ukraine has received additional resources from the European Union and weapons are arriving from the United States, paid for by Europe," Sikorski said.

He also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and members of the American administration for ensuring that the rotational presence of U.S. troops in Poland "will remain more or less at the previous level."

Poland ready for joint defense industry ventures with Ukraine

As reported earlier, Trump said that despite previous Pentagon statements, the United States would deploy an additional military contingent to Poland.

Earlier, the Pentagon decided to withdraw approximately 5,000 American service members from Germany.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the U.S. announcement on the deployment of 5,000 troops to Poland.

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