Viper Networks Continues Strong Organic Growth In Release Of First Quarter Financial Statements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TROY, Mich., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCPK: VPER) released its first quarter 2026 financial statements. Revenues from the quarter rose to $1.393 million, increasing from $1.307 million in the first quarter of 2025. The growth was primarily due to an increase in revenues from the Over-the-Top (“OTT”) business unit.

Operating losses increased to $99,930, from $2,876 in the same period in 2025. The operating loss was primarily due to non-cash expenses, including depreciation and amortization associated with the acquisition of the telecommunications business unit. Depreciation and amortization expenses were $50,090 during the period.

The increase in sales, general and administrative expenses were primarily due to one-time costs associated with licensing and legal fees in St. Lucia and Dominica, the establishment of a new business license in the Middle Eastern part of Asia and marketing expenses in Alabama, Colorado and Dominica in preparation for the launches in those markets. The company also continued to make progress in developing follow-on projects to its Sri Lanka pilot. Details of these licenses and projects will be disclosed in subsequent releases.

“During the period the company made substantial progress in its deployment in Dominica, established a new market in the Middle East and closed on key contracts necessary for its deployments in Archuleta,” said Erik Levitt, the company's CEO.“We were also able to make substantial progress in the development of our Mobile Virtual Network Enablement (MVNE) service and anticipate an imminent launch of several new clients. Key contracts are being established to continue the growth of the OTT business unit in both wholesale voice and messaging. All of these developments will contribute to our long-term revenue growth strategy.”

On April 6, the company announced its first smart city and mobile network pilot in Archuleta County, Colorado, which will include almost every facet of the Everything Wireless: Telecom+Energy strategy.“Management determined that the prevailing conditions in Archuleta were best suited to our pilot,” said Mr. Levitt.“We felt that our goals and objectives were well aligned with those of the community.”

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our“Everything Wireless Telecom+Energy” strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top (“OTT”) technologies and smart cities into a single platform that can deployed in any market globally. For more information go to .

Forward Looking Statements

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