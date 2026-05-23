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Leo International Precision Health AG: Mr Leo Wang, Acquisition


2026-05-23 12:48:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leo International Precision Health AG: Mr Leo Wang, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
22. May 2026 / 22:00 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Mr
First name Leo
Last name Wang

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Leo International Precision Health AG

b) LEI

529900R5095181VD8H48

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share
ISIN DE0005490601

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
25.00 EUR 600,000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
25.00 EUR 600,000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

22.05.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at

Language English
Company Leo International Precision Health AG
Am Klopferspitz 19
82152 Planegg / Martinsried
Germany
Internet

MENAFN23052026004107003653ID1111156654



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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