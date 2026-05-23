LGI Homes Unveils Allen Townhomes: Modern Living North Of Seattle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Wash., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, INC. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Allen Townhomes, a brand-new community located in Arlington, Washington. Just 25 minutes north of Everett, this charming community offers homebuyers a low-maintenance ownership opportunity with contemporary design, carefully curated upgrades, and a peaceful setting to enjoy with family.

Allen Townhomes will have only 36 lots at full build-out, offering homebuyers an exclusive opportunity to own a thoughtfully designed townhome starting in the $530s. Homebuyers can choose between two brand-new floor plans featuring open-concept layouts, attached one-car garages and chef-inspired kitchens. The two-bedroom Berlin floor plan boasts a first-floor flex room, providing versatility for homeowners and their lifestyle. The three-bedroom Cyrus floor plan includes a first-floor guest suite and larger laundry room.

“We are excited at the opportunity to expand our presence north of Seattle with the opening of Allen Townhomes. We will be introducing our CompleteHome PlusTM package at an affordable price with interest rate buy downs and builder closing cost contributions available,” stated Zachary Penrod, Vice President of Sales. Every home at Allen Townhomes comes complete with LGI Homes' CompleteHome Plus TM package, featuring quartz countertops, Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances, modern flooring, designer lighting, wood cabinetry with crown molding, and elevated finishes all included in the sales price. In addition, homeowners benefit from HOA-maintained exterior and yard care for added convenience.

Residents of Allen Townhomes will enjoy open green spaces, a community playground, picnic areas, and park benches perfect for gathering, relaxing, and outdoor fun. Conveniently located just minutes from WA-9, the community offers easy access to Downtown Arlington, Everett, and Marysville for shopping, dining, entertainment, and everyday conveniences.“We expect strong demand for this community. It's tucked away yet conveniently located to everything Snohomish County has to offer,” stated Penrod.

The Grand Opening of Allen Townhomes will take place on May 30th, giving homebuyers the first chance to tour the community and take advantage of limited-time incentives. New home savings will be available for one weekend only.

For more information, interested buyers are encouraged to call (877) 401-9890 ext 779. The Allen Townhomes Information Center at 8919 172nd Ave NE, Arlington, WA, 98223 is open seven days a week.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at