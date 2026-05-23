Steelworkers Welcome Sault Ste. Marie Steel Investment As A Win For Workers And The Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes today's announcement of new federal and provincial government support to assist Tenaris' investment to modernize and expand its production capacity at its steel rolling facilities in Sault Ste. Marie.

“The announcement is an important win for workers, domestic production, Canada's industrial future and the community that has helped build it,” said USW National Director Marty Warren.

“Steelworkers have been calling for strategic investments in Canadian steelmaking capacity for a long time, including most recently at our Stand Up for Steel conference,” Warren said.“This is good news for Sault Ste. Marie and a positive step toward making more of what Canada needs right here at home.”

The USW also welcomes Minister Joly's commitment to meet with Algoma Steel and the union locals to discuss the future of steel operations in Sault Ste. Marie. The Minister said the goal is to bring workers back and advance potential defence and infrastructure projects that could create up to 1,000 jobs at Algoma. The USW has long called for investment in a structural steel beam mill in order to reduce import reliance and increase domestic resilience and independence.

“Buy Canadian cannot just be a slogan,” said Warren.“If governments want public projects and strategic industries to use Canadian steel, then Canada needs the capacity to make that steel here. That is why strategic investments in enhancing our capacity and capability matters.”

The union says it will review details of the federal investments closely, including job commitments, timelines, conditions attached to public funding and the long-term plan for existing operations in Sault Ste. Marie.

“Steelworkers in the Soo know what it means to build this country,” said Warren.“Investments like this can help secure the next generation of steel jobs and ensure Canadian workers are making the steel Canada needs. Public funding must always come with clear commitments to protect and create good jobs and strengthen Canadian production and communities.”

The USW continues to call for a comprehensive steel strategy, including stronger Buy Canadian and Buy Clean procurement rules, tightened tariff rate quotas and targeted investments that reduce Canada's reliance on foreign steel.

“This is the kind of action that can help move Canada in the right direction,” said Warren.“Now governments need to keep going, and further build our economic resilience while ensuring Canadian workers are at the centre of our economic future.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information, please contact:

François Soucy, USW Communications, 873-355-2841, ...