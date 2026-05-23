CERT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Certara, Inc. (“Certara” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:CERT) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION ]

What Happened?

On May 11, 2026, Certara reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Certara disclosed that services revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $57.2 million, while services bookings declined 14% year-over-year to $66.6 million. In discussing the quarter, Certara stated that it saw“softer performance from Tier 1 customers in MIDD services” and that services performance was“mixed.” The Company also announced their exit from the regulatory business in their service segment. In response to a question about consistency between software and services performance, the Company stated that there had been“a lot of inconsistency and back and forth” over the last few quarters. On this news, the price of Certara shares declined by $1.18 per share, or approximately 19%, from $6.31 per share on May 8, 2026 to close at $5.13 on May 11, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Certara securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT SECURITES CLASS ACTIONS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...