Himachal's Rohru Civic Polls See 77% Turnout, Run By All-Women Teams

All-Women Teams Conduct Rohru Civic Polls

In a landmark step towards strengthening women's participation in the democratic process, the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission on Friday successfully conducted the general elections to the Rohru Municipal Council entirely through all-women polling teams, recording a notable voter turnout of 77.31 per cent.

According to an official statement issued by Surjeet Singh Rathore, all polling stations in the Rohru Municipal Council were managed exclusively by women personnel, including polling staff and security officials, making the electoral exercise a significant example of gender-inclusive election management in the hill state.

The polling process remained completely peaceful, with no untoward incident reported from any part of the municipal area. Voting was conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Out of a total of 3,151 registered voters, as many as 2,436 electors exercised their franchise during the polls. The counting process was completed smoothly and the election results were declared shortly after polling concluded. Meanwhile, the neighbouring Narkanda Nagar Panchayat witnessed an uncontested election, with all members being elected unanimously without the need for polling.

CM Sukhu Hails Congress Victory

Reacting to the outcome, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the victorious candidates, Congress office-bearers, and party workers on the resounding performance of Congress-supported candidates in the Rohru Municipal Council elections.

The Chief Minister said the overwhelming public support received by Congress-backed candidates in the urban local body elections reflected the people's faith in the welfare-oriented policies, public welfare schemes, and development-focused initiatives of the state government. (ANI)

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