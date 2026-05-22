The Leadership Agency And Women Building Canada's Next Generation Of Companies Open The Market
May 22, 2026 11:40 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Jamie Savage, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, The Leadership Agency, alongside a group of Canada's leading women entrepreneurs, executives, investors, operators, and athletes, joined Christa Dewar, Regional Sales Manager, TMX Group, to open the market. The group is celebrating women shaping the future of Canadian business and economic growth by recognizing the founders and leaders who are shaping the future of our economy and helping build companies that will define Canada's next era of growth.
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Bringing together leaders driving innovation, scaling companies, and redefining leadership, the event highlights the growing impact of women at the highest levels. Joined by inspirational women leaders such as Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the market open at Toronto Stock Exchange marks a moment of visibility and momentum across Canada, reflecting The Leadership Agency's commitment to advancing the next generation of leaders.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jamie Savage
Chief Executive Officer and Founder
The Leadership Agency
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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
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