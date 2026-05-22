DRI Seizes 60,000 Kg Smuggled Foreign Origin Areca Nuts In NE Region, 5 Held

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Aizawl, May 22 (IANS) In two major operations in the northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a large quantity -- around 60,000 kg -- of smuggled foreign-origin areca nuts (betel nuts), the central agency said on Friday.

An official statement said that, acting on specific intelligence, DRI Guwahati Zonal Unit conducted operations in Mizoram and Assam earlier this week, leading to the seizures of the Myanmarese areca nuts.

Initial investigations revealed that foreign-origin dried areca nuts were smuggled into India from Myanmar through the Myanmar-Mizoram border.

In one of the operations, DRI was assisted by the 38 Battalion of Assam Rifles, the statement said. So far, 5 people have been arrested in these operations.

According to the statement, illegal influx of the areca nut from the neighbouring country is causing severe economic damage to domestic areca nut growers and undermining economic security in the border regions.

Areca nut farmers in Tripura and Assam have organised agitations in the recent past against the smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar.

Mizoram's Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip share a combined border of 510 km with Myanmar's Chin state, which is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through the Northeastern states.

The state has become a major drug trafficking corridor in Northeast India due to its long unfenced borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh. Among the most commonly smuggled narcotic substances from Myanmar are highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, popularly known as Yaba or“party tablets”, and heroin. Often referred to as the“crazy drug”, Yaba tablets contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are strictly prohibited in India.