SS Rajamouli, Siddharth, Boney Kapoor Pay Glowing Tributes To Bharathiraja

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 10 (IANS) Popular director S S Rajamouli, actor Siddharth and well known producer Boney Kapoor were among those who paid glowing tributes to legendary Tamil fim director Bharathiraja, who passed away in the city early on Wednesday due to age-related ailments. He was 84.

Taking to his X timeline to pay tribute, S S Rajamouli said, "Bharathiraja garu was a true pioneer who revolutionized cinema with his raw and uncompromising storytelling. Those unforgettable rural narratives, that fearless vision and the authenticity he brought to the screen will live on forever. It was an honour to witness and celebrate his extraordinary body of work and legacy. Om Shanti."

Producer Boney Kapoor, for his part, said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, a visionary who transformed Indian cinema with his authentic portrayal of rural life, powerful storytelling, and unforgettable characters. Beginning with '16 Vayathinile', his groundbreaking films not only redefined Tamil cinema but also inspired generations of filmmakers and artists, leaving behind an extraordinary cinematic legacy."

Boney Kapoor further added, " His contribution to cinema will remain timeless, and his stories will continue to live in the hearts of audiences across the world. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and countless admirers during this difficult time. #Bharathirajaa."

Actor Siddharth took to his Instagram page to pen a tribute. He wrote, "Our Teacher has left us. Bharathiraja Sir is one of the main reasons I wanted to become a film-maker. He had countless students like me who saw their first cinema dreams because of him."

Siddharth went on to say, "He gave Cinema some of it's greatest Actors, Technicians and Storytellers. The world he showed us had never been seen in that unique way anywhere before him. His characters, his conflicts, his beauty, music, culture and his unparalleled storytelling shaped the Tamil Cinema we proudly represent today. Thank you for the gift that is your art, greatest Bharathiraja Sir. Our Guru. Our "Aasaan", Our Teacher...has left us. There will never be another like him. It is the end of one of the most defining Eras of all time. Rest in Cinema Bharathiraja Ayya."