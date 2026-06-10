Adani Solar Highest-Ranking Indian Firm In Wood Mackenzie's Global Module Manufacturer List

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 10 (IANS) In a significant achievement for an Indian company, Adani Solar has been ranked sixth in the energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie's 'Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Module Manufacturer Rankings 2026', it was announced on Wednesday.

Wood Mackenzie assigned Adani Solar a 'Grade A' classification, citing its performance across manufacturing, technology, financial health, supply chain resilience and operational metrics.

This makes the Adani Group company highest-ranked Indian firm in the annual global assessment, at a time when India aims to expand domestic solar manufacturing capacity and cut dependence on imports.

Adani Solar is the solar manufacturing arm of Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL). The company improved from eighth place in the previous ranking and is the only Indian manufacturer to feature in the global top 10, according to the report.

The report evaluated 48 solar module manufacturers on several parameters, including capacity utilisation, technology maturity, financial performance, supply chain resilience and operational strength.

Adani Solar is in the advanced stages of expanding its integrated manufacturing facility at Mundra, Gujarat, to 10 GW of annual capacity.

The company currently operates 2 GW of ingot and wafer capacity and 4 GW each of solar cell and module manufacturing capacity.

Meanwhile, Adani Wind under Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) is the only Indian company to feature in the 'Bloomberg NEF Global Top 15 wind turbine manufacturers list'. Also, domestic solar module sales surged 95 per cent to 1,459 MW during the Q4 FY26 on a YoY basis.

The company has consistently been rated a top performer in independent solar module reliability assessments conducted by Kiwa PVEL.

Renewable energy is the central pillar of India's medium-term strategy to structurally reduce external energy dependence, according to a recent Morgan Stanley report.

Domestic module manufacturing capacity has expanded rapidly, supported by PLI schemes and customs duties. Recent data from MNRE suggests a sharp uptick in domestic solar manufacturing capacity, with module capacity rising from 38 GW in March 2024 to 74 GW in March 2025 and cell capacity from 9 GW to 25 GW in the same period.

-IANS

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