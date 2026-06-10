Vaishnaw Lauds PM Modi's 'Nation First' Spirit, Decisive Governance

'Nation First' Spirit and Decisive Governance

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, characterising his leadership as defined by a "Nation First" spirit and a commitment to decisive governance. During a recent Union Cabinet briefing, Vaishnaw said, "Prime Minister Modi has taken major decisions with the spirit of Nation First. These include scrapping Article 370 from Jammu-Kashmir, implementing GST, enacting the CAA law, passing the law against triple talaq, and bringing the Waqf law. These decisions demonstrate Prime Minister Modi's decisive capability"

Beyond policy, the Minister credited the Prime Minister with addressing critical internal security threats, specifically noting that the country has been freed from Naxalism. Emphasising a holistic approach to progress, Vaishnaw stated that the Prime Minister is driving a vision for a self-reliant and developed India that simultaneously fosters a renewed, profound respect for the nation's heritage.

Vaishnaw Offers Prayers for PM Modi

Ashwini Vaishnaw also offered prayers at Sai Mandir on Lodhi Road in the national capital as Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in India's history. Speaking to ANI after performing the puja, Vaishnaw said he prayed for the Prime Minister's continued service to the nation and for the country to progress towards becoming a developed nation.

"It is a special day today because Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving democratically elected PM in the country. I have offered prayers that the PM continues to serve the nation and the countrymen join him in his resolve to make the country a developed nation," Vaishnaw said.

The Union Minister said the NDA government had placed the country on the path of development and asserted that people have faith in the government."The way the NDA government has put the country on the path of development, there is huge faith and trust in the NDA government in the country. Under NDA only, the country has seen tremendous changes, be it infra, good governance, welfare of the poor or empowerment of women," he said.

A Historic Tenure

Visuals from the temple showed Vaishnaw participating in religious rituals and offering prayers to mark the completion of 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Prime Minister Modi first took oath as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. He was re-elected in 2019 and returned to office for a third consecutive term in 2024. The Prime Minister has now become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India, surpassing the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Modi is also the first Prime Minister born after Independence to hold the office. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government completed 12 years at the Centre this year. During this period, the government launched several flagship schemes and initiatives across sectors, including infrastructure, digital services, financial inclusion, healthcare, housing and welfare delivery. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)