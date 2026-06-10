Traffic Department Presents Congestion-Reduction Strategy At Central Municipal Council Meeting
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Traffic, participated in the Central Municipal Council meeting dedicated to discussing traffic plans and measures aimed at enhancing the smooth flow of traffic and reducing congestion.
The General Directorate of Traffic was represented at the meeting by Brigadier Jabor Ali Al-Kubaisi, Director General of Traffic, Colonel Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani, Assistant Director General, along with a number of department directors from the General Directorate.
The meeting reviewed the efforts of the General Directorate of Traffic in developing the traffic system and improving road flow, in addition to the most prominent initiatives and measures taken to reduce congestion through smart systems, field studies, and coordination with relevant authorities.
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