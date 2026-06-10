Govt Approves 22 New Companies Under PLI Scheme For Textiles Rs 2,339 Crore Investment, Over 36,000 Jobs Expected

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The government on Wednesday approved 22 new applicants under the third round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, paving the way for investments worth Rs 2,339.14 crore and the creation of more than 36,000 jobs across the textile value chain.

According to official data, the projects are projected to generate a turnover of Rs 15,561.34 crore from notified textile products and create 36,217 employment opportunities across the textile value chain.

With the latest approvals, a total of 96 companies have now been selected under the third round of the PLI Scheme for Textiles.

Collectively, these companies have committed investments of Rs 12,822.67 crore and are expected to generate a turnover of Rs 58,294.18 crore.

The approved firms operate in key focus areas of the scheme, including Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Technical Textiles.

The government believes the expansion of these segments will strengthen India's position as a global manufacturing hub for value-added textile products.

The latest round of approvals reflects continued industry interest in the government's efforts to promote investment in emerging and high-growth segments of the textile sector.

The PLI scheme is aimed at encouraging domestic manufacturing, enhancing competitiveness and attracting large-scale investments into the industry.

Officials said the proposed investments and production capacities are expected to contribute to the development of a robust and globally competitive textile ecosystem.

The initiative is also aligned with the government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities and generating employment opportunities.

The PLI Scheme for Textiles has emerged as a key policy tool for driving growth in the sector, particularly in areas with significant export potential and higher value addition, helping India strengthen its footprint in global textile supply chains.